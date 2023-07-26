Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 71,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 773,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 95,764 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.