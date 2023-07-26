Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,113. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $117.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.