Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,152. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 819.29, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

