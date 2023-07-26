Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAZY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 22,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,780. The company has a market cap of $169.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.70. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Insider Transactions at Lazydays

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $8,194,222.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at $69,328,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lazydays by 1,461.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZY shares. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

