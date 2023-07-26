Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Life Time Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 1,550,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,927. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

