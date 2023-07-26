Lincoln Educational Services Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 86,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $223.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $707,453.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,318,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,067,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $707,453.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,318,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,067,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $58,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,555 shares in the company, valued at $289,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 367,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 88.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 369.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,235 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

