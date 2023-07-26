Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,494 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,665,000 after buying an additional 2,165,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,302,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

