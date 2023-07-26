Lincoln National Corp Acquires 644 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,440 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,309. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

