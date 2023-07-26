Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

BATS:DISV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 239,678 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

