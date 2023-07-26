Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAVA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. 91,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,669. The firm has a market cap of $360.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $55.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

