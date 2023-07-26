Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Shares in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGDJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 10,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,449. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17.

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

