Lincoln National Corp Buys 311 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,914,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549,803. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.