Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,440,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,508,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.