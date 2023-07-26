Lincoln National Corp Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after acquiring an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 695,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,411 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $730.96. The company had a trading volume of 399,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,516. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $739.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

