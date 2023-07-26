Lincoln National Corp Has $358,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,136,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,168,973.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,966 shares of company stock worth $48,933,432. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $22.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $528.80. 1,070,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,000. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.55 and a 200 day moving average of $479.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

