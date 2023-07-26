Lincoln National Corp Has $365,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after acquiring an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,780. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.57.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

