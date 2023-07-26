Lincoln National Corp Has $434,000 Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 187.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 65,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.95. 52,063 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $789.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

