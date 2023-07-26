Lincoln National Corp Has $434,000 Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 187.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 65,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:SYLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.95. 52,063 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $789.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile
The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.