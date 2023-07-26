Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 6.4 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $25.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $423.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.