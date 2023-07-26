Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $91.54. 25,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

