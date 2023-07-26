Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 169,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

