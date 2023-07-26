Lincoln National Corp Purchases 734 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 150,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. 9,089,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,174,963. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.