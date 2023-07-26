Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 18,198 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,266,000 after buying an additional 1,827,533 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,899,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after buying an additional 1,337,683 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,920,000 after buying an additional 1,236,087 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,709,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 195,022 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.