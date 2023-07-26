Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SPGI traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $428.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.99.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
