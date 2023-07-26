Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after acquiring an additional 444,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after acquiring an additional 924,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 730,054 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,698. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

