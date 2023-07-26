Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,113 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,598,000 after buying an additional 420,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.64. 3,107,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,413. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

