Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,308 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 5.2 %

SNOW traded down $9.29 on Wednesday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,939. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

