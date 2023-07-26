Lincoln National Corp Sells 486 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3,062.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BYLD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

