Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,773 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENY remained flat at $23.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

