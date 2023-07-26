Lincoln National Corp Sells 826 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,581,000 after buying an additional 1,246,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,272,000 after acquiring an additional 522,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,895,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 145,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,434. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $809.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

