Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 84,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. 16,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.