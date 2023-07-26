Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,789,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $97,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,445.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

