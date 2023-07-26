Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIND stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 104,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

LIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $34,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,673,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,666,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 932,572 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 694,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 180,514 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

