Linde plc (LIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.28 on September 19th

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 1.275 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Linde has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Linde has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $15.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

LIN traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $388.37. 1,825,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.15 and its 200-day moving average is $353.64. The company has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $391.61.

Insider Activity

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

