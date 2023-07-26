Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.90. 1,312,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,729. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.