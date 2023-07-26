LiveWire Group (LVWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Trading Up 8.7 %

LiveWire Group stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. LiveWire Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About LiveWire Group

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on LiveWire Group from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday.

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.