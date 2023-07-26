LKQ (LKQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY23 guidance at $3.90-$4.20 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,209,000 after buying an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LKQ by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 147,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

