Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.38. 1,326,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

