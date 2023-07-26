LooksRare Price Hits $0.0550 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $49.20 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 929,205,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,275,590 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

