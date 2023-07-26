LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPL Financial stock opened at $233.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

