LTC Properties (LTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after acquiring an additional 208,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.