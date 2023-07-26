Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

LUMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 7,924,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,218,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 509,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,107,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 51,547 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

