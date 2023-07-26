Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.06.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$18.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.95 and a twelve month high of C$19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 92.98%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

