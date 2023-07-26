M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 941,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock worth $72,700,485. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in M.D.C. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in M.D.C. by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in M.D.C. by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

