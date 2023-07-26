M.D.C. (MDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $5,194,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842,956 shares in the company, valued at $34,940,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $5,194,928.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,940,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 30.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

