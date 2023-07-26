MAGIC Trading Down 6.9% This Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $158.31 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,464,218 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

