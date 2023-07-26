Maiar DEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,186.23 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $21.41 million and $8,186.23 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,296.83 or 0.99972988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000561 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,661.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

