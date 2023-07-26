ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. 514,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,500. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

