Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $3,425,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,010,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total transaction of $3,375,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $3,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.57. The company has a market capitalization of $218.88 billion, a PE ratio of 594.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

