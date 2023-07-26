Marie Mendoza Sells 1,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,447 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $20,258.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. 317,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,694. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,760,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,940,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 877,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,554,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

