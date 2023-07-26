Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $212.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $196.05 and last traded at $196.05, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.90.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.